NiSource (NI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about NiSource (NYSE:NI) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NiSource earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5441502533116 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NiSource from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NiSource from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

Shares of NI opened at $25.95 on Friday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Smith sold 15,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $399,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,848.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

