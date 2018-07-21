Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands Inc. Class A alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $215.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $191.71 and a 12 month high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Stenzel sold 7,971 shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,797,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.