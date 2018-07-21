Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $16.25 Million in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 132,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 121,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 120,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $852,388.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies opened at $125.20 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.80.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.