Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.44 Million Holdings in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $196,526,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $92,514,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American International Group by 383.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,955,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 7,008.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 995,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in American International Group by 541.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,061,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 895,725 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group opened at $53.32 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.71 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other American International Group news, insider Thomas B. Leonardi acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $249,888.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,730.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

