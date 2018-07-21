Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 50,752 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,752 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $99,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $60,856.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $47.12 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

