Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.70 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reduced their target price on Albemarle to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Shares of Albemarle opened at $93.90 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $821.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.