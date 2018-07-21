Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,326 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $25,465,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,184,000 after buying an additional 120,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper opened at $43.77 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Southern Copper had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern Copper news, EVP Quintanilla Daniel Muniz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $81,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.34 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

