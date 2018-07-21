Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 236,001 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,234,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 90.5% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 827,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 393,184 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 535,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 134,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 331,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti opened at $8.08 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.