Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 511,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 741,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,808 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,359,000 after buying an additional 145,671 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen opened at $29.87 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Nielsen news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $390,231.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

