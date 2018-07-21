Nice Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NICE)

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nice in a report released on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Difucci now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nice’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). Nice had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NICE stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nice has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

