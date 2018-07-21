Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.03

News coverage about Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nexeo Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.1581889209432 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NXEO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 93,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nexeo Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Nexeo Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.84 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Nexeo Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

