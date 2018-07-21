NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

NEWTEK Business Services opened at $20.80 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $389.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 107.67% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 million. sell-side analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 156,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.