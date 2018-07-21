News Corp Class A (NWSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company remains vulnerable to foreign currency headwinds and soft print advertising demand. Advertising revenues fell 3% during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 due to softness in the print advertising market, primarily in Australia and the United States, and lower revenues at News America Marketing. The decision to stop The Wall Street Journal’s international print editions also impacted the results. Nevertheless, the company is concentrating on cost cutting, expanding digital offerings with greater emphasis on real estate services to mitigate the impact of the same. These efforts helped the company to post third straight quarter of top and bottom line beat in the quarter with total revenue improving year over year. Sturdy performances at the Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing and Cable Network Programming segments aided the results.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of News Corp Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of News Corp Class A opened at $15.28 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.90. News Corp Class A has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. News Corp Class A had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. research analysts expect that News Corp Class A will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of News Corp Class A by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of News Corp Class A by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 577,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of News Corp Class A by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News Corp Class A by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of News Corp Class A by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

