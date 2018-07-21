Neumark (NEU) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.61 Million

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Neumark has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $91,736.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00007348 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Neumark has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neumark

Neumark launched on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 53,005,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,731,068 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

