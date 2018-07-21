Netlist (NLST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NLST. Roth Capital downgraded Netlist from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Netlist from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Netlist in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.55.

Shares of Netlist opened at $0.14 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Netlist has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.70.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

