Netflix (NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their overweight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.19.

Shares of Netflix opened at $361.05 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.32, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total value of $3,098,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,965.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,496,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,958 shares of company stock worth $118,601,180 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 190.5% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $142,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 710.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 91.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

