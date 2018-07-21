Netflix (NFLX) PT Lowered to $375.00 at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr cut Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $303.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Netflix from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Netflix to $365.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.19.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $361.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Netflix has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 86,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.73, for a total value of $28,368,980.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,037 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,980.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,496,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,958 shares of company stock valued at $118,601,180 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,920,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 39,296.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 926,996 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 49,540.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 905,594 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after purchasing an additional 837,285 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $203,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.