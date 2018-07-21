Netflix (NFLX) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities restated a buy rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.19.
Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,088,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,766,525. The company has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.84, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 38,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.20, for a total value of $14,467,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.71, for a total value of $24,534,438.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,534,438.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,958 shares of company stock valued at $118,601,180. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 190.5% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.3% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.
