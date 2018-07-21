Netflix (NFLX) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities restated a buy rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.19.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,088,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,766,525. The company has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.84, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 38,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.20, for a total value of $14,467,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.71, for a total value of $24,534,438.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,534,438.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,958 shares of company stock valued at $118,601,180. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 190.5% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.3% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

