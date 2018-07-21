Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,920,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,420 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,302,183,000 after purchasing an additional 837,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $757,733,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $447,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,329,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.19.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $361.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.57, for a total transaction of $294,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,274.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.71, for a total value of $24,534,438.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,534,438.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,958 shares of company stock valued at $118,601,180. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

