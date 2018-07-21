Netflix, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.19.

Shares of Netflix opened at $361.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 190.5% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $142,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 710.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 91.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $189,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.71, for a total value of $24,534,438.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,534,438.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,958 shares of company stock valued at $118,601,180 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.