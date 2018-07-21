National Western Life Group (NWLI) vs. Lincoln National (LNC) Head-To-Head Contrast

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ: NWLI) and Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National Western Life Group and Lincoln National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln National 1 6 6 0 2.38

Lincoln National has a consensus target price of $81.69, indicating a potential upside of 26.52%. Given Lincoln National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than National Western Life Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Western Life Group and Lincoln National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group $874.45 million 1.30 $110.42 million N/A N/A Lincoln National $14.59 billion 0.97 $2.08 billion $7.79 8.29

Lincoln National has higher revenue and earnings than National Western Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares National Western Life Group and Lincoln National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group 14.56% 5.71% 0.85% Lincoln National 13.90% 10.69% 0.63%

Risk and Volatility

National Western Life Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln National has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Lincoln National shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lincoln National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Lincoln National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lincoln National pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lincoln National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Lincoln National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lincoln National beats National Western Life Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders. Its life products include universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life insurance, and traditional products comprising term insurance coverage; and annuity products, such as flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in real estate, nursing home, and other investment activities. National Western Life Group, Inc. markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions. The company's products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL, term life insurance, indexed universal life insurance, and employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, as well as group life, disability, and dental products. It also provides various plan investment vehicles, including individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; single and survivorship versions of UL and VUL, including corporate-owned UL and VUL, and bank-owned UL and VUL insurance products; and group non-medical insurance products, such as term life, universal life, disability, dental, vision, accident, and critical illness insurance to the employer market place through various forms of contributory and non-contributory plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

