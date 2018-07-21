National Storage (NSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Storage (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Storage in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Storage from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of National Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of NSA opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Storage has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.72 million. National Storage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 1.24%. National Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that National Storage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. National Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of National Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of National Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of National Storage by 116.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

