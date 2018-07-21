National Instruments (NATI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NATI opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.98. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $80,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,436,968.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 800 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $33,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,764.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,802. 7.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 11.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in National Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 765,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 47.7% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 88,270 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in National Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in National Instruments by 24.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

