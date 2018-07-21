National Grid plc (NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 286,767 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 505,790 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of National Grid by 11.5% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of National Grid by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 21.2% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 6,803.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Grid opened at $56.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.43. National Grid has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $2.0606 dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 6.91%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 103.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,500 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations located in England and Wales.

