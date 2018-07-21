National Commerce (NCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). National Commerce had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.66 million. On average, analysts expect National Commerce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCOM stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. National Commerce has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $812.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

About National Commerce

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

