Nasdaq (NDAQ) PT Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. Citigroup currently has a $95.59 rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.29.

Shares of Nasdaq remained flat at $$95.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 484,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $96.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.55 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.88%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward S. Knight sold 26,258 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $2,315,955.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,097 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $192,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,039. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $94,842,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $12,316,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,830,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,031,000 after buying an additional 134,011 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 40.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 415,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 118,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 75.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after buying an additional 114,946 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

