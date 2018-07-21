NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of NACCO Industries worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 45.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of NACCO Industries opened at $32.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $229.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc operates primarily in the mining industry. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned lime rock quarries; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

