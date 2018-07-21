Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in American Express (AXP)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,807,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $448,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,338 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,996,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 992,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,239,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $488,784,000 after purchasing an additional 539,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,504,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,058,115,000 after purchasing an additional 414,196 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,110,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $990,866,000 after purchasing an additional 360,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $97.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.24.

NYSE AXP opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $83.33 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 9.23%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,016,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,612.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $296,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,461. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

