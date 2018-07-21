Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,076 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF opened at $84.63 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $90.93.

