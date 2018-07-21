Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 244,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3,483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $230.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.99%.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $198,282.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,746.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $999,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,715,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

