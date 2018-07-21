Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Position in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ingredion by 27.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,829,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,859,000 after purchasing an additional 398,071 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ingredion by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,444,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,122,000 after purchasing an additional 268,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,644,000 after purchasing an additional 251,214 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $25,784,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 669.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 157,144 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,132,937.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 252,255 shares in the company, valued at $28,083,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $96.84 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stephens cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

