Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 7,060 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ted Pound sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,979 shares of company stock worth $2,037,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.