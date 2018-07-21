Msci (MSCI) PT Raised to $168.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $171.53 rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.14.

Msci traded up $0.29, reaching $170.98, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 415,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,559. Msci has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.01 million. Msci had a return on equity of 109.18% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Msci will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $520,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 24,162.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

