Mplx (MPLX) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Mplx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mplx from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.56. 1,296,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,891. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Mplx has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,758,000 after acquiring an additional 48,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 90,892 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,548,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

