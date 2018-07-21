Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

TYPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Monotype Imaging opened at $20.20 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $854.02 million, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Monotype Imaging has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $641,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,018. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYPE. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Monotype Imaging during the first quarter worth $231,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

