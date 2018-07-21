Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MONY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.97) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 325.77 ($4.31).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

MONY stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.17) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 241.40 ($3.20) and a one year high of GBX 369 ($4.88).

In other news, insider Matthew Price sold 59,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.96), for a total value of £178,233.90 ($235,915.16).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.