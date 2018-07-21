Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0386

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Monetha has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Binance and CoinExchange. Monetha has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $838,146.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003868 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00453692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00163623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024708 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,471,923 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC, Tidex, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.