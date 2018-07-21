Molecular Templates (MTEM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of Molecular Templates traded down $0.03, hitting $5.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 73,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,902. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.02.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,744.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma.

