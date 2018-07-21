Model N (MODN) versus Switch (SWCH) Head to Head Review

Model N (NYSE: MODN) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Switch pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Model N does not pay a dividend.

68.5% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Model N shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Model N and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 2 3 0 2.60 Switch 0 4 9 0 2.69

Model N currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. Switch has a consensus target price of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 46.16%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than Model N.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -19.31% -41.62% -10.13% Switch N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Model N and Switch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $131.17 million 4.62 -$39.54 million ($0.83) -23.92 Switch $378.27 million 8.96 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Model N.

Summary

Switch beats Model N on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

