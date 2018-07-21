Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,123 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $102,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group opened at $5.93 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.