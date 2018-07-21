MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names.

