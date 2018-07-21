Misonix (MSON) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Misonix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

MSON opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Misonix has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Misonix stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.18% of Misonix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices.

