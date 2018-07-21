MIRQ Price Tops $0.0045 (MRQ)

MIRQ (CURRENCY:MRQ) traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. One MIRQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIRQ has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIRQ has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $893.00 worth of MIRQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003955 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00465268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00166918 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025554 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015470 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000995 BTC.

About MIRQ

MIRQ’s total supply is 2,085,844 coins. MIRQ’s official website is mirq.io . MIRQ’s official Twitter account is @MIRQCOIN

Buying and Selling MIRQ

MIRQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIRQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIRQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIRQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

