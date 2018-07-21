Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) vs. First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) Financial Comparison

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS: FCHS) and Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Miragen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

First Choice Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.94, suggesting a potential upside of 160.72%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Miragen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions -12.79% -25.35% -15.86% Miragen Therapeutics -290.61% -50.53% -40.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Miragen Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions $28.74 million 1.46 -$3.88 million ($0.15) -8.60 Miragen Therapeutics $4.00 million 51.93 -$26.51 million ($1.38) -4.99

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Miragen Therapeutics. First Choice Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miragen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miragen Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan. The company also develops MRG-107, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating neuronal amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and other neurodegenerative indications, including spinal cord injury. It also develops preclinical product candidates for treating various indications, including oncology, visual pathologies, neurodegeneration, and hearing loss. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

