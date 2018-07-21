Minex Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (MINEX)

Minex (CURRENCY:MINEX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Minex has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Minex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minex token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Minex has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003933 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000483 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00457058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00163921 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024147 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015210 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Minex Profile

Minex’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Minex’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for Minex is minexteam.com . Minex’s official Twitter account is @MINEX_team

Minex Token Trading

Minex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.