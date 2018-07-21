Millennium Management LLC Sells 843,180 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 85.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 843,180 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,195,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,461,000 after buying an additional 49,671 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,701,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,793,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,617,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after buying an additional 449,372 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,410,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after buying an additional 143,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,305,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $73,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

PWR stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

