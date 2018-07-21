Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,927 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVDL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 114,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $683,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals opened at $6.82 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 18.96%. research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

