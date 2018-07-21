Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) Given $56.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $56.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $103,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $203,541.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 84,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. 1,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.20. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

