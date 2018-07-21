Microsoft (MSFT) Issues Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSFT opened at $106.27 on Friday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. MED reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 121,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 26,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

