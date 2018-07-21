Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $106,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,360,387,000 after buying an additional 590,793 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 535,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 131,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,048,219 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$104.40” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “$105.12” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “$105.12” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Microsoft opened at $106.27 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $71.28 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

